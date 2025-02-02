Not only netizens but also the White House slammed Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez over a tearful video she shared on social media on Saturday. In reaction to Gomez' video, the White House, from his official handle, released a compiled video of mothers of those who were allegedly killed by illegal immigrants.

What's the controversy about? Selena Gomez posted a video on social media, wherein she could be seen weeping over the mass deportation of Mexicans from the US -- proposed by President Donald Trump.

Expressing her anguish over the ongoing situation, Gomez said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said while sobbing.

Gomez later deleted the video.

Several on social media slammed Gomez for called Mexican and not American “my people”. One social media user said, "Selena Gomez is American. Her mom is American. Her Mexican father abandoned them. She went from living in this small Texas home to this $5M palace in LA. She's a billionaire because of America. Yet she does not consider us "her people". We are over ungrateful woke victim brain rot."

The backlash The White House posted a one-minute and 27-second video, showing people mocking Gomez over her video.

“What about our children who were brutally murdered, raped and beaten to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" one of the women in the video said.

One woman mocked, “Seeing that video it’s hard to believe it’s genuine and real because she’s an actress.”

The women in the video thanked Donald Trump for launching the crackdown on illegal immigration within hours of taking office on January 20.

Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Since taking power on January 20, Trump has kicked off a sweeping immigration crackdown, pledging mass deportations. The US President has issued a broad ban on asylum.

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants has been one of the major poll promises of the Trump campaign. As part of it, Trump has also signed an executive order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.