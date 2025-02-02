Trump administration calls out Selena Gomez over tearful video on deportation: What’s the controversy about?

Singer Selena Gomez posted a video on social media, wherein she could be seen weeping over the mass deportation of Mexicans from the US — proposed by President Donald Trump.

Livemint
Updated2 Feb 2025, 01:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump administration calls out Selena Gomez over tearful video on deportation: What’s the controversy about?

Not only netizens but also the White House slammed Hollywood actor-singer Selena Gomez over a tearful video she shared on social media on Saturday. In reaction to Gomez' video, the White House, from his official handle, released a compiled video of mothers of those who were allegedly killed by illegal immigrants.

Also Read | Immigrants chained and handcuffed: Trump kicks off deportation operation | Pics

What's the controversy about?

Selena Gomez posted a video on social media, wherein she could be seen weeping over the mass deportation of Mexicans from the US -- proposed by President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Expressing her anguish over the ongoing situation, Gomez said, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise," she said while sobbing.

Also Read | Protesters in Germany demand mass deportations after Christmas market attack

Gomez later deleted the video.

Several on social media slammed Gomez for called Mexican and not American “my people”. One social media user said, "Selena Gomez is American. Her mom is American. Her Mexican father abandoned them. She went from living in this small Texas home to this $5M palace in LA. She's a billionaire because of America. Yet she does not consider us "her people". We are over ungrateful woke victim brain rot."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The backlash

The White House posted a one-minute and 27-second video, showing people mocking Gomez over her video.

“What about our children who were brutally murdered, raped and beaten to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" one of the women in the video said.

One woman mocked, “Seeing that video it’s hard to believe it’s genuine and real because she’s an actress.”

Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy advocates for ‘largest mass deportation’ in American history
Advertisement

The women in the video thanked Donald Trump for launching the crackdown on illegal immigration within hours of taking office on January 20.

Donald Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Since taking power on January 20, Trump has kicked off a sweeping immigration crackdown, pledging mass deportations. The US President has issued a broad ban on asylum.

Also Read | Mass deportation threat raises stakes in US-Pakistan spat

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants has been one of the major poll promises of the Trump campaign. As part of it, Trump has also signed an executive order declaring that future children born to undocumented immigrants would no longer be treated as citizens.

Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters that Trump’s border policies have already led to the arrest of 538 illegal immigrants and deportation flights using military aircraft, the first since President Dwight Eisenhower, have begun.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsTrump administration calls out Selena Gomez over tearful video on deportation: What’s the controversy about?
First Published:2 Feb 2025, 01:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget