’Trump burger’: Texas joint brings crowd on 100 days of Donald Trump administration, offers ‘stale Biden burger’ too

"I think with this administration you knew with the second round that he was going to come out guns blazing. And I think especiallya lot of people that voted and supported him were very happy about it. Because I think that the first 100 days are the most impactful. And while I think the aggressive approach has definitely been good towards his agenda and the implementation of it and even some of the people are pretty questionable," added another August money who did not vote for Trump.