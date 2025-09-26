Trump caught wagging finger at wife Melania during tense moment, video goes viral

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were caught on camera having what appeared to be a tense exchange aboard Marine One, shortly after his controversial address at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a video that has now gone viral, Trump, 79, can be seen wagging his finger at Melania, 55, as she shakes her head. At another point, the first lady leaned forward, looking visibly serious as she spoke to him.

The clip ends with the couple exiting the helicopter in Washington, D.C., holding hands as Trump briefly waved at reporters.

Trump’s “triple sabotage” claim The moment came against the backdrop of Trump alleging that he and Melania were victims of “triple sabotage” in New York. Writing on Truth Social, he claimed that during his U.N. visit, a teleprompter malfunctioned, an escalator broke down, and the sound was deliberately switched off during speeches, the Independent reported.

Calling it “a REAL DISGRACE,” Trump suggested U.N. staff should be fired or even “arrested,” while White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the teleprompter failure was intentional. A U.N. official, however, maintained that switching off sound during speeches is a long-standing practice to ensure smooth translation for delegates.

Other viral presidential couple moments This is not the first time a world leader’s candid interaction with their spouse has gone viral. Just months ago, a clip of French President Emmanuel Macron being playfully pushed in the face by his wife Brigitte, grabbed headlines. At the time, Trump jokingly advised Macron to “make sure the door remains closed,” before later saying the French couple were “fine” and “really good people.”