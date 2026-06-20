Trump labels PM Modi as ‘greatest leader’ with Xi Jinping — What did he say on making Hollywood movie on the two

US President Donald Trump categorised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two greatest leaders on the world stage. In an interview with Axios, the 80-year-old Republican described the qualities of each of the two that makes them stand out. Trump not only called PM Modi “great” but also “a very tough cookie” when he was questioned about two most admirable world leaders for from his two terms as President.

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In the viral clip where Trump made such inside revelations about his personal belief, he said that he considered Xi Jinping the greatest in terms of leadership. While considering power and leverage and the ability to execute order, he named PM Modi and said, “Well, I think Modi is very good, yeah. They had some very good numbers announced. He stays out of wars which is smart. He is 1.5 billion people, he is actually the biggest, India is actually the biggest. Modi is a great leader."

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Trump made the remarks on "The Axios Show" on Thursday, shortly after returning from a G7 summit in France. Trump also made reference to India's tariff policy and noted, "We do a lot of business with them. But now, we do fair business. They used to really rip us off. I don't blame them for that. You know we have stupid politicians they allowed that to happen. But now, we do a lot of business, and they are not happy about this because they used to do a lot better so… but Modi is great, President Xi is great.”

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Praising PM Modi and Xi Jinping's personality and aura, he suggested that if one ever wanted to make a movie on the two of them, they wouldn't be able to find the suitable match in Hollywood to take their roles.

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Arguing that PM Modi is a very tough cookie, he remarked, "Classics you know I mean. If you are going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn't be able to find the man in Hollywood. I'm telling you, is like, as an example, the look of Xi's got a great look, you know. Looks don't matter, right? You know, we don't like that they say don't talk about looks, but he's, you know, he's tall, he's six foot two, he's got a great stature, he's got great confidence and he's smart. Modi in a very different way, just highly respected. I've seen, you know, I know the real Modi is a very tough cookie. I'll tell you, you have.. I got to know."

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When the journalist enquired about Trump's definition of a great leader, Trump called PM Modi “very tough guy” as he described the prime minister's “calmness”. Speeking highly of his “friend,” Donald Trump said, “Yesterday, as an example, I'll mention the name again, because pretty great, you know. All my life, I've watched India - they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months, and then a year, and then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years, very solid, and he does it through like there's a great calmness, and yet he's not a calm person, he's a very tough guy.”

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These remarks came nearly 48 hours after Trump praised PM Modi at a joint press conference at the G7 Summit.

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