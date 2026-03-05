Trump, Melania send heartfelt Holi greetings as White House celebrates festival of colors with ‘Presidential Message’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday conveyed greetings for Holi festival from US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. The White House recognized the festival's celebrations which marks the arrival of spring.

Wishing Americans celebrating the festival a day of hope, peace, and unity, the ‘Presidential Message on Holi’ stated, “Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colors, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity.”

Advertisement

Acknowledging the significance of festival of colours in celebrating triumph of good over evil, the message added, “Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi—a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil.”

Social media rection Social media users strongly reacted to the message. A user wrote. “I thought you don’t want immigrants here. You are sending mixed signals.”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, "Thank you for a message to unite all Americans. Seeing so much love for Holi from many OTHER MAGA Americans here truly inspires its celebration even more in the future. Even if they may not take part themselves, their next generation may joyfully immerse themselves in Holi colors for many years to come."

A third comment read, “I was this many days old (26,000+) when I found out there was a holiday called Holi, to which I still have no clue....”

A fourth user joked, “If it's not an Orthodox Christian holiday, I will never celebrate it. Thanks for your attention to this matter.”

Holi wishes colour New York's skyline The cheerful spirit of Holi festival even coloured the skyline of New York City on Wednesday. Consulate General of India extended festive wishes on this occasion. Holi wishes message with colours in the foreground was displayed in Times Square on 4 March.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India said, “Wishing everyone a vibrant and joyous Holi from the heart of New York City. #TimesSquare May this festival of colours bring renewed hope, harmony and happiness to all.”

Embassy of India in Washington DC also extended Holi greetings. This festival has transcended its religious and geographical boundaries and has become a symbol of multiculturalism, joy and social equity.

Advertisement

When did Texas officially recognise Holi festival? Last year, the Texas Senate passed its first-ever resolution recognising Holi. Through this resolution, this Hindu festival was officially acknowledged as a significant cultural celebration. With this move, Texas became the third US state to formally recognise Holi after Georgia and New York.

The resolution, which was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt, states, “The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival’s themes of love, renewal, and progress.”

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) lobbied with Senator Eckhardt’s office to pass the resolution. The Texas Senate acknowledged the significance of Holi festival in strengthening community bonds and enriching cultural diversity.

Advertisement