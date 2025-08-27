Trump once mocked Taylor Swift as ‘no longer hot’, now calls her ‘terrific’ after engagement: A look at his flip-flops

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Taylor Swift a "terrific person" as he reacted to her engagement with football star Travis Kelce.

"Well, I wish him a lot of luck," Trump said. "I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy. And I think that she's a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck."

However, Trump has not been so nice to the pop icon and often attacked her after she endoresed Kamala Harris during 2024 presidential elections.

Last year, after first and only debate between Trump and Harris, Swift posted on Instagram that “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Soon after, Trump claimed the singer is “no longer hot” and posted on social media, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Later in another set of attack, he had said, “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift.”

“Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!),” he continued. “She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”