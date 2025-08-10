Trump tariff impact: New price tags on! ‘$8 price increase across products’ in US clothing store — Viral Video

A video widely circulating on social media highlighted the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on imported goods from several countries, including India. Many claimed that "Americans are facing price hikes for Trump's decision," while many refused to believe the Instagram post.

The viral video, shot in a US clothing store, claimed to show prices of several products spiked following Trump's tariffs. As per the claim, new price tags were attached to clothes across the store. However, one could find the old tag and compare how prices have risen.

'$8 price increases' A person in the video, who identified herself as Mercedes Chandler, said, “Look at these clothes in Walmart...All the tags have these bottom pieces ripped off. But then you find one with the bottom still on at $10.98. The price is raised to $11.98.”

"This is the effect of Donald Trump's tariffs. I'm gonna show you a pretty bad one right here," she said. Chandler, the content creator, then moves on to see the price tags on the child's clothes.

"You can see they ripped off the bottom. That's what it's supposed to look like, $6.98. These are up to $10.98. Now. That is a $4.00 increase," she highlighted.

Sharing another example, the creator said, “Here's a backpack that was $19.97. Now it's $24.97.”

She claimed, "While in the store, we saw anywhere from a dollar to $8 price increases across products all over the store."

The Instagrammer also challenged her viewers, saying, “If you don't believe me, go to your local, whether it be Walmart or Target, and check this out for yourself when you're going through the clothing.”

New price tags on The person in the video noted that employees of these stores "are tasked with ripping off" the bottom pieces of the tag that contain the price.

But there are some items where they forget to rip off the "bottom pieces", and you can see the old price. The new price is often mentioned on the board over the counter.

"They don't get them all...that's where you can see what the old price was versus the new price up on the board," she said.

She also noted that "the ones that there's no bottom price to rip off, they're putting these stickers so you wouldn't know what the old price was."

"This is the effect of Donald Trump's tariffs," Mercedes Chandler said.

Social media reaction Many on social media took a dig at US President Trump for imposing high tariffs against India. “Now USA taste our medicine 🤣😂,” commented one user.

One person, who claimed to work at Target, said, “I work at Target and we also are taking the perforated price tags off the clothing starting a few days ago.”

However, there were other people who didn't believe in the purported price hike and called the video anoter “lie” from the Democrats.

US President Donald Trump reintroduced tariffs on a wide range of imports, arguing that these tariffs will make foreign goods more expensive which will give a competitive edge to American manufacturers.