Trump tariffs on India: ‘Horrible’ or ‘great opportunity’? Netizens weigh in

US President Donald Trump celebrated America's Liberation Day on Wednesday, announcing sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" against several countries. Trump presented the import taxes, which he calls “reciprocal tariffs” and range from 10% to 49%, in the simplest terms: the US would do to its trading partners what he said they had been doing to the US for decades.

Trump Tariffs: Country-wise full list of reciprocal tariffs The Trump administration imposed a 26% tariff on imports from India, which is slightly higher than the 20% levy for the European Union, the 24% for Japan and the 25% for South Korea. China was hit with one the highest rates for a major US trading partner and now faces a tariff of at least 54% on many goods.

Trump Tariffs: Country-wise full list of reciprocal tariffs

Social media wieghs in The announcement of "discounted" Trump tariffs have stirred the markets as well as social media. One user said, “Trump's new announced tariffs- basically add 20% to the cost of any product you buy. This is going to be horrible.”

"This is Horrific!," read another reaction.

At the same time, another user said, "Trump administration has gone mad." The post read, "They have simply calculated the trade deficit they have with each country and just divided it by that country's exports. They call this number as tariff and charge 50% of it as reciprocal tariff. This is nothing short of insanity."

"This is very bad for global trade. This would be more destructive for US than any other country. Expect and be ready for tough times," it said.

"Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are a clear hawkish surprise for the world economy & markets," read another comment.

Meanwhile, a social media user posted in favour of the Trump tariffs against India, saying, “India has lot more tariffs on American goods than vice versa. I am all for Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. The protectionism is bad for consumers and also takes away the incentives for local businesses to improve their products. Let there be competition and free trade.”

In another post, a SEBI Registered Investment Adviser said he believes that "...it's a great opportunity for India to make very very important economic and governance reforms which are long overdue. I am sure, without these reforms we can't grow, prosper and develop."

He said, “In India, unless push comes to shove, no reform is possible. Can we hope for some this time???”