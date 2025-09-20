Trump's H- 1B visa fee hike sparks meme fest on internet as it leaves Microsoft, Meta, other tech giants on edge

H-1B visa fee hike announced by US President Donald Trump has not only sparked worry among tech giants, with many of them including Microsoft asking visa-holding employees to return to the US, but has also taken over social media by storm, where users have responded to $1,00,000 fee with a flood of memes—turning anxiety into viral humour.

From classic Bollywood hits such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ)'s iconic scenes to Phir Hera Pheri memes – netizens are taking a dig at the rush that H-1B visa holders are in.

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon have advised H-1B visa holders who are currently outside the US to return before September 21, in accordance with the deadline set by Trump, after which the $100,000 (~ ₹90 lakh) annual fees will be imposed.

Memes galore As the rush and news of the H-1B Visa hike continued to spread, the internet did what it does best – turning tense moments into humourous ones.

One of the memes took a dig at the H-1B Visa news with a popular scene from DDLJ, showing Amrish Puri welcoming back NRIs to India.

Another X user joked that all H-1B visa holders will now go for job interviews in Noida's Mangolpuri Industrial Area – a significant industrial hub in India.