MrBeast has become the most-subscribed YouTube channel, overtaking T-Series. Earlier in 2023, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, promised to support fellow influencer Pewdiepie by achieving this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MrBeast posted a screenshot of his subscriber count against that of T-Series, the business name of Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, owned by Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read: MrBeast: YouTube star to give away ₹ 41.5 crore in ‘largest game show ever in history’: Here’s how to apply Bhushan Kumar became the head of T-Series in 1997 following the death of his father, the legendary Gulshan Kumar. The music company now produces Bollywood musicals as well. It has produced successful movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Animal, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T-Series has been the top channel on YouTube for many years. In 2021, it was the first to reach the 200-million subscriber mark. MrBeast has quickly become very popular, reaching the same number of subscribers by October 2023.

Also Read: MrBeast shares ‘life-transforming’ aspects of education in latest video, netizens say ‘absolutely blown….’ By April 2024, the 26-year-old American YouTuber had surpassed 250 million subscribers, making his main channel one of the fastest-growing on YouTube.

"After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie," MrBeast wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as he announced his milestone achievement. The screenshot he shared showed that his YouTube subscribers are 1,608 more than T-Series’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Want a free Tesla? YouTuber MrBeast giving away 26 cars on his birthday; check how to win contest on Instagram As congratulations poured in, one of the major ones to wish the social media influencer was the owner X himself: Elon Musk. "Wow, congrats!" wrote Musk.

MrBeast’s post on X got nearly 10 million views while many social media users reacted with memes.

Earlier on June 1, MrBeast posted a picture on his X account showing he was only about a million subscribers behind the top spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MrBeast-Bhushan Kumar boxing match On May 16, MrBeast challenged Bhushan Kumar to a boxing match. He posted a picture showing their YouTube subscribers and wrote, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match."

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!