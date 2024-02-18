YouTube's thriving Indian scene has resulted in a proliferation of channels covering a wide range of content genres, including lifestyle, education, and music. In the realm of digital content, these channels are formidable due to their massive subscriber base. India's top ten most subscribed YouTube channels are listed below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) T-Series: Started in March 2006, the most subscribed YouTube channel in India is T-Series, India's largest music label. It has 258 million subscribers as of January 31, 2024, according to a report published by Forbes. It is a global music powerhouse as its YouTube channel has one of the highest subscriber bases in the world. It has been essential to the global dissemination of Indian music and culture.

2) Sony Entertainment Television India: Founded in September 2006, Sony Entertainment Television India releases trailers for new TV shows, movies, and series. Highlights from well-known shows, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive sneak peeks are all available on the channel. Forbes revealed that the channel has 168 million subscribers till January 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) Zee Music Company: Zee Music Company, a music powerhouse, was founded in March 2014. It has popular songs and music videos from the Indian cinema industry. From soulful melodies to foot-tapping beats, the channel offers a huge selection of songs and music videos. The channel has 104 million subscribers as of January 2024.

4) Goldmines: Indian films can be found in abundance at Goldmines which was launched in January 2012. It provides access to an extensive library of Hollywood, Bollywood, and South Indian films. To ensure that language is not a barrier for viewers who want to enjoy Indian cinema, the channel's staff goes above and beyond to provide high-quality dubbed versions of films. It has 93.9 million subscribers, as per Forbes report.

5) Sony SAB: Launched in August 2007, Sony SAB is a favorite among people looking for comedy and lighthearted content because of its reputation for producing comedic and entertaining shows. The channel features exclusive content, promos, and entire episodes of their well-liked comedy series. As many as 89 million viewers have subscribed to the channel for regular updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) Zee TV: Zee TV offers its TV shows on the platform so that fans can catch up on their favorite episodes and series whenever it suits them best. The channel was founded in December 2005 and has 76.9 million subscribers as of January 2024. Zee TV is well-known for having a wide variety of shows, including comedies, dramas, romances, reality shows, and more. Some of the most adored and recognizable TV shows in India, with enormous fan bases, originate from there.

7) Colors TV: Watch popular Indian TV series and exclusive behind-the-scenes content on Colors TV's YouTube channel. Fans of their favorite shows can catch up on past episodes, promos, and exclusive content. It was launched in July 2008. So far, it has 70.2 million subscribers, according to Forbes.

8) ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs: Launched in February 2013, ChuChu TV produces bright, instructive content for young kids, incorporating animated stories and nursery rhymes to make learning enjoyable. Through interesting, age-appropriate content, the channel focuses on early childhood education. The channel has garnered 69.8 million subscribers in India so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) Shemaroo Entertainment: Shemaroo Entertainment is a place where fans of nostalgia can find old Bollywood films, music, and comedic clips. The channel offers a huge library of vintage Indian movies and associated media. It was founded in September 2007 and has 67.4 million subscribers as of January 2024.

10) T-Series Bhakti Sagar: Offering devotional music, bhajans, and religious content to a multicultural and diverse audience, T-Series Bhakti Sagar is a spiritual oasis that was launched in February 2011. The channel serves viewers looking for devotional and spiritual programming. As many as 65.7 million people have subscribed to the devotional channel in India.

