An investigation has been launched after a TUI Airways cabin crew member fell from an aircraft at East Midlands Airport while it was preparing for departure. The incident occurred earlier this week when the flight attendant opened the plane door, unaware that the stairs were no longer attached, as reported by the BBC.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was called to the scene and attended to the injured crew member, who was subsequently airlifted to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

According to reports, the flight attendant assumed the stairs were still attached to the aircraft. However, the steps had been removed, and the cabin crew member accidentally stepped out into the void, falling to the tarmac.

A witness described the shocking scene to the Nottingham Post, stating, "She opened the door, took a step out and the stairs that were supposed to be there were not there for whatever reason. She fell to the tarmac and I heard she was seriously injured."

An EMAS spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying, "We received a call at 4:31 pm on 16 December to a medical emergency at East Midlands Airport. We sent a paramedic in a solo response car and an ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken by ambulance to Queen's Medical Centre."

Simon Hinchley, EMAS operations director, expressed his concern for the flight attendant, saying, "We wish her a speedy recovery and will assist all parties with the investigation."

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) is now probing the circumstances of the incident. "An investigation has been launched, and inspectors have visited the airport to gather evidence and make inquiries to understand more about the circumstances," the AAIB said in a statement.

Typically, the task of attaching stairs to the aircraft door is handled by the ground handling agent contracted by the airline, while the airport itself is not usually involved in this process.