'Tukaram Mundhe sir, where are you?': Woman finds dead fly in ₹500 Starbucks drink; company responds

A content creator on social media has raised concerns over food hygiene practices in India after discovering a ‘dead fly’ floating in her Starbucks drink, which cost her around ₹500. The woman, who goes by the name Shikha, shared her experience in an Instagram reel that quickly went viral and prompted a response from the US-based coffee chain.

Shikha recorded the video at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and zoomed in to show the dead fly she claimed was floating in her Starbucks drink.

Disheartened by the incident, Shikha addressed Tukaram Mundhe, who is leading a strict crackdown on food safety violations in Maharashtra, and sought action against the coffee chain.

"Tukaram Mundhe sir, where are you?" she can be heard saying in the video.

"I ordered this Starbucks drink, and there was a dead fly floating in it. I did not expect this from Starbucks. You order a ₹500 drink, and you get this in return. Like seriously? Starbucks, we need answers, please," she said.

Starbucks responds to complaint Starbucks India apologised to Shikha for the incident and asked her to share her contact number via direct message so that its team could get in touch with her.

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"Hi thatsheengirl, we are sorry to hear about that. Please inbox us your contact number. Our Customer Care Team would connect with you," Starbucks India wrote.

How social media users reacted: The incident attracted numerous responses online, with some users sarcastically commenting on food hygiene practices, while others called for strict action against the coffee chain.

One person joked, "That's a new flavour with exotic ingredients in it, just drink it."

Another wrote, “Just add some protein without telling you; they take care of your health.”

"Didi ne Starbucks ki fielding set kar di," another user commented, joking that she had caught Starbucks out.

Someone else wrote, “Tukaram Mundhe sir be like, I am on the way, just hold on.”

Another user simply commented, “It's protein, drink it.”

Starbucks' India presence Starbucks reportedly operates 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products. The coffee chain has also recently signed a pact to establish a global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai, and hire roughly 800 technology professionals.

India has emerged as the world's largest GCC hub, with more than 2,100 centers employing ⁠about 2.36 ​million people and generating nearly $100 billion ​in revenue, according to a Reuters report.