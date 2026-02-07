Tumblr down? Thousands complain of outage, company reacts: ‘Jokes aside…'

Tumblr was down for thousands of users between 4 am and 5 am (IST) on Saturday, Downdetector reported. Several users took to X to complain that they were facing issues with the microblogging website.

“Tumblr is down and I feel like I’ve been locked out of my house and I’ve got to wait for my mum to come and let me in,” one user wrote on X. Another wrote in capital letter, “TUMBLR IS DOWN I HATE EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE.”

As per Downdetector, around 6,800 users reported problems with the Tumblr around 5:30 am. “User reports indicate problems with Tumblr since 5:55 PM EST. How is it affecting you?,” it posted on X.

Several commented on Downdetector's report, with one saying, “i feel like a small victorian boy in a chilly night starvign to death.” Another person said, “RIP Tumblr it was good while it lasted,”

Tumblr reacts Amid several complaints, Tumblr issued a statement. It read, "Some fellow named … how do I pronounced this? “Goncharov”? … tripped on a power cable and unplugged the server!"

“Jokes aside, apologies if Tumblr isn't working. We're fixing! Back ASAP.”