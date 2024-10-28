‘Tumko kuch nahi pata’: Dhoni’s wife Sakshi schools him about stumping rules | Watch

Legendary wicket-keeper batsman and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is globally renowned for his cricket skills and leading India win all three ICC trophies.

But he is one of those cricketers who is famous for his bond with his wife, Sakshi. MS Dhoni has often spoken at various stages about his relations with his wife in a hilarious manner and how he is treated by her.

In a recent interaction with fans, Dhoni shared one of the hilarious instance when Sakshi questioned his cricket knowledge. The couple were watching a cricket match together when a batsman was stumped off a wide delivery.

Soon Sakshi confidently predicted that the umpire would reverse the decision and added that he batter couldn’t be stumped on a wide ball.

When Dhoni tried to correct her, Sakshi replied, “Tumhe kuch nahi pata hai.”

The video of the interaction was shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh.

Also Read | Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

Dhoni in the video could be heard saying, as News18 quoted, "So, we were watching a game at home. It was an ODI game I guess. Sakshi was with me. Usually, I and Sakshi don’t talk about cricket. So, the batsman got stumped on a wide delivery.”

He added, “Infield umpire took a review. My wife said that he was not out. And while she was saying it, the batsman had already started walking towards the pavilion.”

“She said that he would call him back. You can never stump someone on a wide delivery. I corrected her that it can happen on a wide ball but not on a no ball. She said that you don’t know anything. Just wait and watch him to come back.”

Continuing more, Dhoni said, "And while we were discussing all this, batsman reached the boundary line and she was still like they will have to call him back. But finally, when the next batsman came, she said that there was something wrong.”

Here's the video:

The video has gone viral and people have commented on it.

Here are a few comments: A netizen wrote, “She literally said ‘Tumko kuch nahi pata hai’ to the world’s greatest cricket captain! Only she has the audacity to say it in front of him.”

“A little out of the context but MSD is a great storyteller too,” said yet another.