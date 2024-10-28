‘Tumko kuch nahi pata’: Dhoni’s wife Sakshi schools him about stumping rules | Watch

  • MS Dhoni has often spoken at various stages about his relations with his wife in a hilarious manner and how he is treated by her.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Cricketer MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni poses for pictures upon their arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai
Cricketer MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni poses for pictures upon their arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai(PTI)

Legendary wicket-keeper batsman and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is globally renowned for his cricket skills and leading India win all three ICC trophies.

But he is one of those cricketers who is famous for his bond with his wife, Sakshi. MS Dhoni has often spoken at various stages about his relations with his wife in a hilarious manner and how he is treated by her.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to quit CSK, IPL and play T10 in UAE? What we know so far

In a recent interaction with fans, Dhoni shared one of the hilarious instance when Sakshi questioned his cricket knowledge. The couple were watching a cricket match together when a batsman was stumped off a wide delivery.

Soon Sakshi confidently predicted that the umpire would reverse the decision and added that he batter couldn’t be stumped on a wide ball.

When Dhoni tried to correct her, Sakshi replied, “Tumhe kuch nahi pata hai.

The video of the interaction was shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh.

Also Read | Test cricket: Rishabh Pant has a history of getting out in his 90s

Dhoni in the video could be heard saying, as News18 quoted, "So, we were watching a game at home. It was an ODI game I guess. Sakshi was with me. Usually, I and Sakshi don’t talk about cricket. So, the batsman got stumped on a wide delivery.”

He added, “Infield umpire took a review. My wife said that he was not out. And while she was saying it, the batsman had already started walking towards the pavilion.”

“She said that he would call him back. You can never stump someone on a wide delivery. I corrected her that it can happen on a wide ball but not on a no ball. She said that you don’t know anything. Just wait and watch him to come back.”

Also Read | ‘Rule 7 for MS Dhoni,’ Netizens react as BCCI revises IPL retention rule

Continuing more, Dhoni said, "And while we were discussing all this, batsman reached the boundary line and she was still like they will have to call him back. But finally, when the next batsman came, she said that there was something wrong.”

Here's the video:

The video has gone viral and people have commented on it.

Here are a few comments:

A netizen wrote, “She literally said ‘Tumko kuch nahi pata hai’ to the world’s greatest cricket captain! Only she has the audacity to say it in front of him.”

“A little out of the context but MSD is a great storyteller too,” said yet another.

A third commented, “Fun fact – Most Indians got to know about this rule because Dhoni stumped Kevin Pietersen on Virat Kohli’s wide ball.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Tumko kuch nahi pata’: Dhoni’s wife Sakshi schools him about stumping rules | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.