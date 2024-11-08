In a bizarre incident, a virtual 'nikkah' was solemnised in Himachal Pradesh, where the groom was in Turkiye and the bride in Mandi. The reason – the groom's leave for his marriage was refused by his employer in Türkiye, reported news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the details, Adnan Muhammad, who is a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, applied for leave so that he could travel to India for his wedding. However, his Turkish boss denied his leave request, and the situation became complicated.

Meanwhile, the bride's ailing grandfather's heartfelt wish to witness his granddaughter's marriage was urgent. Following this, both parties started looking for an alternative solution and finally agreed to hold the wedding ceremony via video call.

With all arrangements done, the groom’s family travelled with the baraat from Bilaspur to Mandi. PTI reported that under the guidance of a qazi, the marriage rituals were performed via video call.

Connected through video calling, the couple agreed to the marriage, where a qazi performed the rituals with the duo saying 'qubool hai' thrice, added NDTV.

Previous instances: Earlier in July 2023, a couple in Himachal Pradesh exchanged vows online after flash floods, incessant rainfall, and landslides created havoc in the state. The groom and the bride – Ashish Singha and Shivani Thakur – had earlier planned that Ashish would bring the baraat from Shimla's Kotgarh to Kullu. But, due to the harsh weather conditions, the families agreed to get the duo married via video call, reported News18.

During COVID 19 pandemic times, Kerala's Vignesh KM and Anjali Ranjith who exchanged vows via Zoom. They even created an e-invitation featuring a Zoom ID and password for guests to join the virtual wedding, and the ceremony took place at the groom’s residence. Later, the groom’s parents sent the mangalsutra and wedding attire through speed post.