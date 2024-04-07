Woman mistakes shower gel for olive oil, cooks Tuscan chicken for family dinner
‘Look at what my poor mother did. She just cooked this beautiful meal... Tuscan chicken... in this amazing sauce’ made with ‘this pure Greek olive oil that she had ordered online’ Kameron Jane said. The video clip is going viral and has amassed over 5.7 million views since posted on April 5
Every day, social media is filled with surprising and unbelievable news stories which go viral on the internet and force us to think over our silly mistakes. Similar is the story shared by a woman called Kameron Jane on TikTok with a message across the video clip "You'll never actually believe what my mom actually did to dinner." The clip is going viral on the video-sharing app and has amassed over 5.7 million views since posted on April 5.