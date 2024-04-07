Woman mistakes shower gel for olive oil, cooks Tuscan chicken for family dinner

‘Look at what my poor mother did. She just cooked this beautiful meal... Tuscan chicken... in this amazing sauce’ made with ‘this pure Greek olive oil that she had ordered online’ Kameron Jane said. The video clip is going viral and has amassed over 5.7 million views since posted on April 5

Every day, social media is filled with surprising and unbelievable news stories which go viral on the internet and force us to think over our silly mistakes. Similar is the story shared by a woman called Kameron Jane on TikTok with a message across the video clip "You'll never actually believe what my mom actually did to dinner." The clip is going viral on the video-sharing app and has amassed over 5.7 million views since posted on April 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Look at what my poor mother did. She just cooked this beautiful meal... Tuscan chicken... in this amazing sauce" made with "this pure Greek olive oil that she had ordered online," Newsweek quoted Kameron Jane as saying.

The camera moves slowly towards the disc and we find a cooked chicken before the camera again pans towards the woman showing a bottle in her hand with a label saying "Pure Greek Olive." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | IRDAI raises concern over Hinduja Group-led IIHL bid for Reliance Capital Now, as the camera moves back towards the kitchen counter, Kameron Jane says, "This delicious meal that she spent forever on... only after she finished, did we discover that it's shower gel." And now the camera zooms at the bottle label that reads, "shower gel olive blossom."

As per the bottle label, the shower gel is manufactured by Korres, a Greek skincare and beauty brand known for using natural ingredients in its products, including olive oil.

"She just had to leave the room because she's so angry," Jane added while controlling her laughter, reported Newsweek. Jane after tasting the meal said, "The chicken tastes like straight-up soap." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, when Jane asked her mother how she felt, she replied that she (her mother) "physically wants to hurt someone or hit something really hard."

Many users on the video-sharing app were surprised to find about the same while others sympathised with the mother.

Also Read | AUKUS nations mull expansion of security pact to deter China - Will India join? The mother took to the comments section and wrote, "Mom here and I have so many explanations of how this happened but still a tad frustrated at the moment! Not gonna lie! That's what lack of sleep and too much multi-tasking can lead to!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I would cry. I would literally cry. Poor mom," wrote another.

"I'm Italian and I didn't even read what was on the bottle but when I saw it I screamed in disgust...the chicken looked good tho," added a person.

"That does NOT look like olive oil have you people seen olive oil bottles," commented another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The dish looked amazing. Sorry for ya loss. Mistakes happen," said a user.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!