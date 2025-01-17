TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for 'Dhartiputra Nandini', died at 22 in a road accident while heading to an audition. He also starred in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' and ‘Udaariyaan’

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, who was known for his role in the Indian TV serial 'Dhartiputra Nandini', tragically passed away in a road accident at the age of 22 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aman Jaiswal was on his way to an audition when his bike was hit by a truck on Jogeshwari highway, Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of 'Dhartiputra Nandini' told India Today.

As per reports, Aman Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital in Mumbai. He passed away half an hour later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aman Jaiswal's last post Aman Jaiswal's last post on his Instagram account was about the 'Dhartiputra Nandini' serial. The TV actor had also mentioned about his journey, stating that his decision to become an actor was faced by a lot of opposition from family members.

Aman Jaiswal, who used to ‘live through his characters’, as mentioned in his Instagram bio, had over 65,000 followers on his social media account.

Aman Jaiswal's career Aman Jaiswal was originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh. He gained recognition for playing the lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aman Jaiswal began his career as a model and was also a part of the popular show 'Udaariyaan', produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. He also portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse in the Sony TV show ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’, which aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

Dhiraj Mishra pays tribute to Aman Jaiswal Dhiraj Mishra paid his last respect to Aman Jaiswal on Instagram and wrote, "Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein...ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya...alvida (You will live on in our memories... How cruel God can sometimes be, today your death has made me realize this... Goodbye)."