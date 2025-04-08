TV anchors who went viral for on-air proposal get married – drop ’breaking news’ at ceremony

Cornelia Nicholson and Riley Nagel - who rose to fame in 2023 after Nagel proposed to the US - based news anchor during her live broadcast - exchanged wedding vows on March 29 in Bryant, Alabama - about 30 minutes from Chattanooga, news website People reported. The wedding took place in a glass greenhouse, with 130 guests dressed in pastel colors to be "their flowers." “It was a dream,” the bride said. “It was perfect," she added.

The bride’s custom sweetheart gown shimmered with sequins and pearl appliqué. “She looked so gorgeous, and she was smiling and waving to everyone. I just couldn't take my eyes off her. That was definitely something I'll remember forever,” Nagel said. “I don't think I was crying, crying during the ceremony, but there were a lot of moments where I was holding back tears," he added.

"It was just like a whirlwind of emotions. I didn't expect myself to get so emotional up there, but then I became a crying wreck," Nicholson said

Breaking News During the Ceremony At their wedding, the two journalists shared some breaking news: the bride had received a new job offer, and her final day at the Chattanooga station would be April 28. Soon, they would embark on a cross-country road trip as Nicholson prepared to start her new role as a morning anchor at KBAK in Bakersfield, Calif.

Now, the newlyweds are embracing married life and eagerly looking forward to starting a family.

‘The Proposal Guy’ Nagel, a 31-year-old reporter at Local 3 News, says he’s often recognized as “the proposal guy” when people see him in town after the couple’s TikTok on-air proposal video was viewed more than 1.3 million times.