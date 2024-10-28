TV star joins Netflix India web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein cast; Season 2 to start streaming on…

Netflix has announced the release date of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein   Season 2, featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi. The web series gets a new face, a TV star this time.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Oct 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Netflix India web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is set for an exciting return with its second season on November 22. On October 28, Netflix revealed the launch date along with a striking poster showcasing the returning main cast — Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh and Shweta Tripathi — plus a new face, Gurmeet Choudhary.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Season 2 of the OTT show promises to take viewers even deeper into the chaotic and risky world of Vikrant Singh Chauhan, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. Aanchal Singh, as Purva Awasthi, and Shweta Tripathi, as Shikha, are returning alongside him.

Bollywood actors Saurabh Shukla and Arunoday Singh will also reprise their roles, as per media reports. Fans can look forward to more thrilling twists as Vikrant tries desperately to escape the complicated, high-stakes life entangling him.

What happened in Season 1?

In Season 1, audiences were introduced to Vikrant, a man trapped in a dark struggle for control over his life. Pursued by Purva, a politician's powerful and possessive daughter, he moved on a dangerous path to reclaim his freedom.

Purva’s obsessive love pushed Vikrant into a life fraught with risks and moral dilemmas, making him choose between survival and his own desires.

Season 2 expectations

The Netflix announcement hinted at new twists, with the poster’s tagline suggesting a fresh storyline, new characters and hidden secrets. “Kahani mein aa raha hai ek naya mod, naye chehre aur kuch purane raaz (The story reaches a new turn. There will be new faces and some good old mysteries),” Netflix wrote while sharing it.

Fans react

“I was thinking about this series for this whole month because in the start of the year i saw the teaser and was waiting for the 2nd part,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Finally!! Super excited.”

TV star Gurmeet Choudhary's fans wrote on Instagram that they were eager for the new season while some wondered what his role would be.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 04:36 PM IST
