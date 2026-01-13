'Tweeting on Twitter about Twitter being down': Memes, reactions flood social media as thousands report X outage

Thousands of users in India and abroad reported problems accessing X on Tuesday evening, triggering a wave of memes and reactions across social media as the platform experienced a brief outage.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, more than 2,000 users in India flagged issues around 7.43pm IST. Data showed that nearly half of the affected users faced trouble accessing X via the web, while others reported problems with the mobile app and server connections.

The disruption appeared to be concentrated in several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Indore and Chandigarh, among others.

The outage was not limited to India. Downdetector recorded over 20,000 complaints from users in the United States during the same period. In the US, a majority of users said the app was not functioning properly, while others reported issues with the website and feed refresh.

As access to X remained patchy, users turned to other platforms to check whether the issue was widespread — and to share their frustration, often with humour. Several posts joked about being forced into “real-world productivity” during the outage, while others quipped about heading to Twitter to announce that X was down.

Some users also shared screenshots of frozen feeds and error messages, asking whether the issue was linked to their internet connection or a platform-wide problem.

A user wrote, “Every time X goes down I’m forced to go do productive things in the real world, Elon please fix this.”

Another user wrote, “Tweeting on Twitter about Twitter being down....”

A user asked, "Is it me or is X down? There is a bug on X where users can not see posts, live feeds are paused and facing some distruptions"

"It's not just you. x is actually down," another user wrote.

The third user wrote, “X is down, let's go to Twitter to announce it!”

A user joked, “Is X down or it's just my internet connection? lol”

"I just turned my phone off and back on," a user shared.