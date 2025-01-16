Twerking on the job gets flight attendant fired – You won't believe her reaction

Nelle Diala, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant, has stirred controversy after being dismissed for sharing a viral TikTok video of herself twerking on an airplane. The video, filmed during a two-hour wait for the captain, shows Diala celebrating the completion of her probationary period, according to a report from the New York Post, referencing A View From the Wing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Diala as per the news report shared it on both TikTok and Instagram.

Diala’s celebrations, however, were short-lived as the airline terminated her employment just six months into her contract. She has since expressed that she feels she did nothing wrong and criticized society for being "too sensitive."

In response to her firing, Diala set up a GoFundMe page to seek financial support as she looks for new employment. "I never thought a single moment would cost me everything," she wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

One user questioned society's shift in perception, asking, "What's happened with society if a little twerking at work is now frowned upon?" They seemed to imply that the backlash against such a lighthearted moment is overly critical.

Another user remarked, "Nothing is wrong about that. Posting it on social media in uniform however," suggesting that while the act itself wasn't an issue, sharing it online in an official uniform was inappropriate.

A third user emphasized the importance of professionalism, stating, "It is called professionalism and conduct unbecoming that puts the company in a bad light." They also commented on the flight attendant’s GoFundMe, saying they were not surprised by her attempt to raise funds following the incident.

Another individual expressed optimism for Diala's future, saying, "She'll be fine. The job offers should be rolling in pretty soon," indicating belief in her ability to find new opportunities despite the controversy.

One user criticized the video’s impact on the airline, saying, "What’s wrong is it makes the airline look unprofessional," highlighting the potential negative effects on the company's reputation.

A comment from another user advised, "Please, if you have such a responsible job, don't shake your booty, be responsible and focused, and then go to the club and relax." This user felt that work should be a place for focus, saving the fun for outside the workplace.

Some users expressed strong disapproval of the video, with one remarking, "Other than being disgusting, nobody wants to see that." They found the twerking unacceptable in a professional environment.

One person made it clear that posting the video online was the problem, saying, "Not in uniform. Not at your place of employment." They believed the video would have been more acceptable in a personal context, rather than while representing the airline.

Another user thought the firing was justified, commenting, "Very appropriate… to fire her for being so inappropriate," aligning with the airline’s decision to terminate her employment.