Twitch streamer Tbvnks breaks silence after alleged leak of private videos with ex Camryn LaVine

Twitch streamer Tbvnks, whose real name is Tamari Simms, has responded after reports claimed private content involving him and his former girlfriend, Camryn LaVine, surfaced online following an alleged hack.

The incident has stdiscussion on social media, with users debating how the private photos and videos were leaked.

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Social media influencer FearBuck claimed on X that the content surfaced after Camryn LaVine's online accounts were allegedly compromised.

"Streamer Tbvnks is at the center of a hacking incident after his ex-girlfriend, Camryn LaVine, the sister of Zach LaVine, was hacked, leading to their private photos and videos being leaked online," FearBuck wrote.

Neither law enforcement nor the platforms involved have publicly confirmed the alleged hack.

'She Did Not Post This': Tbvnks Defends Ex-Girlfriend Addressing the controversy during a livestream on Twitch on Saturday, July 25, Tbvnks said the leaked content was the result of someone gaining unauthorised access to his former girlfriend's accounts.

According to the streamer, the alleged breach involved either her iCloud or Snapchat account.

"She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself," he said while speaking about Camryn LaVine.

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Urging viewers not to direct abuse towards her, Tbvnks added:

“Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this... If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her st... Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people... We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are]…. just trying to gain followers.”

Tbvnks also apologised to those who may have unintentionally encountered the leaked material online.

At the same time, he defended his decision to record private moments with his then partner, saying he had nothing to apologise for regarding consensual content created in a private setting.

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Legal Action To Be Pursued The streamer said he intends to pursue legal action against the individual responsible for allegedly leaking the private content.

According to Tbvnks, evidence related to the incident has already been preserved.

"We give them to law enforcement and every single legal option were taken," he said, adding that they have "saved everything" and possess "screen recordings."

He did not provide further details about the alleged suspect or the status of any investigation.

Who Are Tbvnks And Camryn LaVine? Tbvnks, born Tamari Simms, is a 25-year-old American Twitch streamer and content creator. Born on January 31, 2001, he gained popularity through gaming livestreams, NBA 2K wager matches, reaction content and Just Chatting broadcasts.

Over the years, he has built a sizeable online following across Twitch and other social media platforms.

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Camryn LaVine is a social media influencer and lifestyle content creator. She is also the youngest sister of NBA player Zach LaVine, and the daughter of Paul and CJ LaVine.

While many people know her because of her family's public profile, Camryn has established her own online presence, with more than 57,000 followers on Instagram. She studied communications and regularly shares lifestyle-related content on social media.

The alleged leak has since generated significant attention online, with Tbvnks urging users not to speculate about his former girlfriend's involvement and maintaining that she was also a victim of the incident.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.