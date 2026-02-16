‘Don't worry, guys, your account is not suspended': Netizens react after Twitter suffers global outage

X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a global outage today, with both the website and the mobile application becoming inaccessible. Several users complained that they were facing difficulties loading the app and accessing their feeds.

As of now, the microblogging platform has not responded to the outage or explained the reason behind it.

According to Downdetector, the Elon Musk-owned platform recorded a spike of 3,357 outage reports in India as of 7:30 pm on Monday. According to the website, 53 per cent of users reported experiencing glitches on the X app. Meanwhile, 22 per cent said they had issues loading their feed, and 16 per cent encountered problems accessing the website.

Despite the outage, users were still able to tweet, but their posts were not visible to others. Here’s how people reacted to the downtime and subsequent restoration of the platform. While some shared memes, others simply posted their reactions.