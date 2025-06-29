Two Delhi-NCR Pizzerias ranked among World’s 100 Best Pizzerias For 2025: Details here

Delhi NCR's Da Susy and Leo's have made it to the World’s 100 Best Pizzerias list for 2025. Da Susy ranks 71st and Leo's 99th, highlighting India's growing culinary presence. 

Eshita Gain
Published29 Jun 2025, 04:25 PM IST
The World’s 100 Best Pizzerias for 2025 list has been announced, featuring India among the rankers.
The World’s 100 Best Pizzerias for 2025 list has been announced, featuring India among the rankers. (Pixabay)

The Global culinary spotlight just intensified on India as two of Delhi NCR’s homegrown pizzerias secured spots on the World’s 100 Best Pizzerias for 2025 list.

Gurugram’s Da Susy, known for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas and headed by Chef Susanna Di Cosimo secured 71st position.

Following closely behind, Delhi’s Leo’s under the culinary direction of Amol Kumar secured the 99th spot on the prestigious list.

Da Susy’s soaring success

This wasn’t the first time the Gurugram establishment grabbed the spotlight. Da Susy opened in 2021 and has previously been recognised on the “50 best pizzerias in Asia Pacific” list.

The pizzeria has two branches in Gurugram and is famous for its authentic Neapolitan pizzas.

Leo’s locks in a spot

Since its establishment in 2016, Leo's has gained traction for its artisanal pizzas. It currently has around three branches across Delhi.

Chef Amol Kumar is known for his focus on technique, which includes the pizza dough being made, fermented and kneaded with extreme precision before being baked in a wood-fired oven.

More about the voting panel and other winners

The rankings were compiled and released by The Best Pizza Awards, a Europe-based organisation.

The annual ceremony took place in Milan on June 25, 2025. The global voting panel reportedly consisted of 512 experts from 60 countries.

Italy, famously known as the ‘birth place of modern pizza’ continued to remain on the top of the list this year.

Here are the World’s 10 Best Pizzerias For 2025 that were honoured during the third edition of The Best Pizza Awards -

  • Masanielli, Italy
  • Pepe in Grani, Italy
  • Pizzarium, Italy
  • Bob Alchimia a Spicchi, Italy
  • Tigli, Italy
  • The Pizza Bar on 38th, Japan
  • 180 grammi, Italy
  • Sartoria Panatieri, Spain
  • Mater, Italy
  • Pizza Studio Tamaki, Japan

