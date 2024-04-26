Two elephants' 55-year-old 'friendship' goes viral on X, netizens say ‘like 2 senior citizens...'
IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the heartwarming story of Bhama and Kamatchi, two elephants who have been best friends for 55 years.
IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a heart-touching bond between two elephants who have been best friends for the last 55 years. The elephants are part of the elephant camp at Theppakadu, Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu. Named Bhama who is 75 and Kamatchi who is 65, the officer described them as “brave, loyal and affectionate"