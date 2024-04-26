IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a heart-touching bond between two elephants who have been best friends for the last 55 years. The elephants are part of the elephant camp at Theppakadu, Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu. Named Bhama who is 75 and Kamatchi who is 65, the officer described them as “brave, loyal and affectionate"

Taking to X, she said, “The friends always have to stand next to each other while taking food at the camp. They love to eat sugarcane and yes no one can dare give the sugarcane treat only to one, it has to be always given to both."

Giving an example of their braveness, Sahu wrote, “When Bhama's Mahout Thiru Gopan was attacked & injured by a leopard inside the forest when he took her for grazing, Bhama single handedly chased away the leopard & saved the life of her Mahout. Kamatchi was once attacked by a tusker and it took years for her wound to heal, but she braved it all."

The post shared on X has garnered 35.5K views, with users commenting on the heartwarming friendship depicted. One user also mentioned that elephants are more compassionate than humans.

Here are some of the comments by users

“I don’t mind spending rest of my life surrounded by those divine being," a user wrote.

“Beautiful sight of two healthy elephants dancing with the nature,dazzling to the eyes and heart. An excellent tutorial for humans about love,togetherness,dedication and all scriptural promises.Stories like this will enlighten humans," he added.

“I have heard stories of such friendship between elephants & men in domesticated elephants. They are intelligent & have a strong memory," some other wrote.

Some other said, “such stories bring forth the true emotions of the animal kingdom and will open a lots of eyes and sensitize us to their way of life"

Another said, “Almost like two senior citizens taking an evening walk while sharing old memories!"

