2 flats, ₹39,000 rent, ₹85 lakh savings: Can this Delhi couple retire early? X user asks

A financial content creator has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing that a Delhi-based couple, both 43, are gearing up to retire early from their jobs within the next three to four months. Amit Arora, in a post on X, shared how the couple is mulling over relying on their savings and rental income to fund their retirement.

The post prompted a discussion around early retirement, property ownership, inflation and the amount of money required to maintain a lifestyle without a monthly salary.

Arora revealed that the husband earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month, while his wife earns ₹22,000 from tuitions, taking their total monthly income to about ₹1.72 lakh.

The couple also owns fixed assets - one being a debt-free house valued at ₹80 lakh, which generates ₹17,000 in monthly rent; the other property is financed through a loan and provides about ₹22,000 a month in rental income.

Arora also shared that the couple does not have children and has decided not to have any in the future.

"My uncle and his wife, both 43 and living in Delhi, have decided not to have children.

His wife earns ~ ₹22K/month from tuitions.

My Uncle earns ~ ₹1.5L/ month.

They already own a ₹80L debt-free flat that earns rent, and they’ve recently bought another property with a home loan.

Current savings ~ ₹85L.

Their plan is to work for another 3-4 years," the post reads on X.

Despite owning two properties, their monthly expenditure is around ₹42,000. They are not planning for an expensive retirement and have no intention of significantly increasing their lifestyle costs.

Couple plans to work for another 3-4 years The couple intends to remain employed for another three to four years before making the transition to retirement.

During this period, they can continue contributing to their investments and building an emergency fund while allowing their existing corpus to grow. The key question is whether, by the time they retire, their investments and rental income will be sufficient to cover inflation-adjusted expenses without the support of regular salaries.

The plan highlights the difference between having substantial assets and having enough retirement cash flow. Property may add significantly to net worth, but rental yields, loan repayments, maintenance costs and taxes need to be factored into the actual retirement calculation.

X users debate property, savings and early retirement Arora's post attracted contrasting reactions on X, with users debating whether the couple's property holdings strengthen or complicate their early-retirement strategy.

One commenter pointed to the importance of the debt-free property and said:

“The debt free flat is doing more work here than the salary is. Gross rental yield in India runs around 5%, so an 80L flat is roughly 33K a month before maintenance and tax. Most early retirement maths quietly assumes the flat pays more than it does.”

Another user questioned the decision to continue accumulating property when the couple does not have children, asking:

“If you don't have kids what will you do with the flats you own? Why not spend all that on Vacation?”