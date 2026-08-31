2 flats, ₹39,000 rent, ₹85 lakh savings: Can this Delhi couple retire early? X user asks

A financial content creator has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing that a Delhi-based couple, both 43, are gearing up to retire early from their jobs within the next three to four months. Amit Arora, in a post on X, shared how the couple is mulling over relying on their savings and rental income to fund their retirement.

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The post prompted a discussion around early retirement, property ownership, inflation and the amount of money required to maintain a lifestyle without a monthly salary.

Arora revealed that the husband earns around ₹1.5 lakh per month, while his wife earns ₹22,000 from tuitions, taking their total monthly income to about ₹1.72 lakh.

The couple also owns fixed assets - one being a debt-free house valued at ₹80 lakh, which generates ₹17,000 in monthly rent; the other property is financed through a loan and provides about ₹22,000 a month in rental income.

Arora also shared that the couple does not have children and has decided not to have any in the future.

"My uncle and his wife, both 43 and living in Delhi, have decided not to have children.

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His wife earns ~ ₹22K/month from tuitions.

My Uncle earns ~ ₹1.5L/ month.

They already own a ₹80L debt-free flat that earns rent, and they’ve recently bought another property with a home loan.

Current savings ~ ₹85L.

Their plan is to work for another 3-4 years," the post reads on X.

Despite owning two properties, their monthly expenditure is around ₹42,000. They are not planning for an expensive retirement and have no intention of significantly increasing their lifestyle costs.

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Couple plans to work for another 3-4 years The couple intends to remain employed for another three to four years before making the transition to retirement.

During this period, they can continue contributing to their investments and building an emergency fund while allowing their existing corpus to grow. The key question is whether, by the time they retire, their investments and rental income will be sufficient to cover inflation-adjusted expenses without the support of regular salaries.

The plan highlights the difference between having substantial assets and having enough retirement cash flow. Property may add significantly to net worth, but rental yields, loan repayments, maintenance costs and taxes need to be factored into the actual retirement calculation.

X users debate property, savings and early retirement Arora's post attracted contrasting reactions on X, with users debating whether the couple's property holdings strengthen or complicate their early-retirement strategy.

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One commenter pointed to the importance of the debt-free property and said:

“The debt free flat is doing more work here than the salary is. Gross rental yield in India runs around 5%, so an 80L flat is roughly 33K a month before maintenance and tax. Most early retirement maths quietly assumes the flat pays more than it does.”

Another user questioned the decision to continue accumulating property when the couple does not have children, asking:

“If you don't have kids what will you do with the flats you own? Why not spend all that on Vacation?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.