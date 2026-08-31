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2 flats, ₹39,000 rent, ₹85 lakh savings: Can this Delhi couple retire early? X user asks

Amit Arora revealed that the husband earns around 1.5 lakh per month, while his wife earns 22,000 from tuitions, taking their total monthly income to about 1.72 lakh.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated31 Aug 2026, 04:25 PM IST
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Delhi couple’s early retirement plan: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42,000 monthly expenses, two properties and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85 lakh investments (AI-generated)
Delhi couple’s early retirement plan: ₹42,000 monthly expenses, two properties and ₹85 lakh investments (AI-generated)
AI Quick Read

A financial content creator has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing that a Delhi-based couple, both 43, are gearing up to retire early from their jobs within the next three to four months. Amit Arora, in a post on X, shared how the couple is mulling over relying on their savings and rental income to fund their retirement.

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The post prompted a discussion around early retirement, property ownership, inflation and the amount of money required to maintain a lifestyle without a monthly salary.

Arora revealed that the husband earns around 1.5 lakh per month, while his wife earns 22,000 from tuitions, taking their total monthly income to about 1.72 lakh.

The couple also owns fixed assets - one being a debt-free house valued at 80 lakh, which generates 17,000 in monthly rent; the other property is financed through a loan and provides about 22,000 a month in rental income.

Arora also shared that the couple does not have children and has decided not to have any in the future.

"My uncle and his wife, both 43 and living in Delhi, have decided not to have children.

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His wife earns ~ 22K/month from tuitions.

My Uncle earns ~ 1.5L/ month.

They already own a 80L debt-free flat that earns rent, and they’ve recently bought another property with a home loan.

Current savings ~ 85L.

Their plan is to work for another 3-4 years," the post reads on X.

Despite owning two properties, their monthly expenditure is around 42,000. They are not planning for an expensive retirement and have no intention of significantly increasing their lifestyle costs.

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Couple plans to work for another 3-4 years

The couple intends to remain employed for another three to four years before making the transition to retirement.

During this period, they can continue contributing to their investments and building an emergency fund while allowing their existing corpus to grow. The key question is whether, by the time they retire, their investments and rental income will be sufficient to cover inflation-adjusted expenses without the support of regular salaries.

Also Read | NPS asset classes explained: How can you allocate your retirement savings?

The plan highlights the difference between having substantial assets and having enough retirement cash flow. Property may add significantly to net worth, but rental yields, loan repayments, maintenance costs and taxes need to be factored into the actual retirement calculation.

X users debate property, savings and early retirement

Arora's post attracted contrasting reactions on X, with users debating whether the couple's property holdings strengthen or complicate their early-retirement strategy.

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One commenter pointed to the importance of the debt-free property and said:

“The debt free flat is doing more work here than the salary is. Gross rental yield in India runs around 5%, so an 80L flat is roughly 33K a month before maintenance and tax. Most early retirement maths quietly assumes the flat pays more than it does.”

Another user questioned the decision to continue accumulating property when the couple does not have children, asking:

“If you don't have kids what will you do with the flats you own? Why not spend all that on Vacation?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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