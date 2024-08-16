Typhoon Ampil: Evacuation orders for thousands as storm gains strength, nears capital Tokyo | Top 10 Updates

Typhoon Ampil: Evacuation orders have been given for thousands of residents across parts of Japan as Typhoon Ampil approaches the coast near capital city Tokyo, ANI reported. Some homes in the area have lost power, it added, citing a CNN report.

Typhoon Ampil rapidly gained strength over the past two days as it gathered more moisture from warmer waters, the CNN report noted. It is expected to continue intensify over the next 12 hours and reach potential peak as it passes near Japan.