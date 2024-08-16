Typhoon Ampil: Evacuation orders for thousands as storm gains strength, nears capital Tokyo | Top 10 Updates

Typhoon Ampil: The storm is expected to continue intensifying over the next 12 hours and may reach its peak as it passes near the Japanese coast. The storm is forecasted to hit the area late on August 16, accompanies by strong winds and heavy rain.

