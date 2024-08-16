Typhoon Ampil: The storm is expected to continue intensifying over the next 12 hours and may reach its peak as it passes near the Japanese coast. The storm is forecasted to hit the area late on August 16, accompanies by strong winds and heavy rain.
Typhoon Ampil: Evacuation orders have been given for thousands of residents across parts of Japan as Typhoon Ampil approaches the coast near capital city Tokyo, ANI reported. Some homes in the area have lost power, it added, citing a CNN report.
Typhoon Ampil rapidly gained strength over the past two days as it gathered more moisture from warmer waters, the CNN report noted. It is expected to continue intensify over the next 12 hours and reach potential peak as it passes near Japan.
The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) said the storm, located 121 nautical miles southeast of Yokosuka, Greater Tokyo, has intensified to the equivalent strength of a Category 4 hurricane. The JTWC recorded winds up to 212 kilometers per hour (131 mph) as the typhoon moves north at 18 kph (11 mph).
Meteorology officials are warning of severe weather conditions in northern and eastern Japan, including strong winds, rough seas, heavy rain, and potential flooding and landslides, the report said. Public has been urged to to take necessary precautions and stay prepared for the storm's impact.
According to Japan's Meteorological Agency, the storm's centre is expected to remain slightly offshore as it turns toward the northeast and moves away from Japan. If it stays offshore and only brushes the coast, it might only have a light impact on Japan, bringing rain and wind to some areas including Tokyo. However, it could have a much stronger effect if the direction changes to bring the center closer to the coast, or even makes landfall.
Authorities have begun preparations, including evacuation notices issued to close to 17,000 homes in the coastal city of Isumi, as per reports by Japan's national broadcaster NHK, the report said. Similar notices have also been given to residents in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo.
In the morning today, August 16, over a thousand households lost power as rain and wind picked up in coastal areas, electricity company TEPCO said. Typhoon Ampil is forecasted to hit Japan late today (August 16), bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
Due to this, railways and airlines have cancelled services despite the peak summer travel season. Several highways may also partly close to traffic, AP reported.
Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways — the two major air carriers in Japan, have cancelled around 500 flights at Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports, NHK reported. Flights are also affected at Kansai, Osaka and Chubu airports. Overall the flight cancellations affect some 90,000 people, AP reported citing Japanese media reports.
Also, six bullet train lines suspended services or warned of significant delays, including the Tokyo-Osaka connecting Tokaido line, ANI reported. The Shinkansen bullet trains running between Tokyo and Nagoya were halted today, Central Japan Railway said, as per the AP report, adding that bullet trains in northeastern Japan were suspended temporarily or switched to a slower schedule.
AP reported that Tokyo’s Disneyland closed early at 3 pm (instead of the usual 9 pm) due to the typhoon. And Yamato Transport, which makes deliveries (including Amazon) in Japan said none will be done in the Tokyo and nearby affected areas today and tomorrow (August 16-17).
The storm is expected to weaken by Saturday (August 17) morning local time and die down as it moves into cooler waters over the weekend. Officials warned people to stay away from rivers and beaches and to be wary of winds strong enough to send objects flying.