Macau turns into ‘citywide aquarium’ after Typhoon Ragasa: ‘When flooding brings seafood buffet’ | Video

As Super Typhoon Ragasa lashed southern China and Hong Kong with heavy rain and fierce winds, residents in Macau witnessed an unusual scene — fish swimming through the flooded streets. Videos circulating on social media showed locals wading through knee-deep water with nets and plastic bags, attempting to catch fish swept in by the storm. Some even loaded their catch onto bicycles, while others posed for selfies.

A video shared on Instagram quickly went viral, showing crowds in Macau trying their luck in the floodwaters. It was captioned: “After #TyphoonRagasa, seawater flooded #Macau streets — now residents are wading in and catching fish like it’s a giant pond.”

Social Media Reactions The unexpected fishing frenzy sparked a wave of online reactions. One user wrote: “Macau streets flooded and people out here fishing like it’s a citywide aquarium. Typhoon Ragasa didn’t just bring rain, it brought dinner plans. Who knew disaster could double as a seafood buffet?”

Another joked: “When Macao floods and suddenly… everyone’s a fisherman. Typhoon Ragasa turned streets into seafood buffets—no reservations needed.”

Pointing to the irony of the moment, a user commented: “There’s free fish for everyone! hahhahhaha Incredible scenes of resilience and a darkly humorous silver lining after the severe flooding.”

Not Just Macau The phenomenon wasn’t limited to Macau. Shanghai Daily also posted a video from Zhangzhou in Fujian province, southeast China. It showed residents rushing to gather oysters by the bucketload after the tide receded. The post read: “Super #TyphoonRagasa just dropped a seafood buffet on the beaches in Zhangzhou, southeast #China’s Fujian!”

Typhoon Ragasa’s Impact Typhoon Ragasa, the world’s strongest tropical cyclone so far this year, struck China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday after sweeping past Hong Kong. The storm brought winds of up to 145 km/h and caused severe damage.