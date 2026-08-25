Uber auto driver pushes stranded girl’s scooty in Bengaluru roads, Internet applauds heartwarming gesture

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, offering a reminder that acts of kindness from strangers can still restore our faith in humanity. The video is from the streets of Bengaluru, where an Uber auto driver drove for almost 15 minutes while helping a stranded woman with her broken-down scooty. The incident was captured by the passenger on the ride who took to Instagram and shared, "A few weeks back we were in Bangalore for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened.

Bengaluru auto driver helps woman with broken-down scooty User Chetna Saraf took to the photo-sharing platform and narrated the incident. Praising the man who works for Uber India, she wrote, "We were in an Uber auto when I saw the driver going alongside a girl on a scooty and honestly my first thought was what is he doing?"

The user revealed that the man decided to quietly help the woman whose scooty had broken down, leaving her stranded on the road. The unusual act of kindness went on for 10 to 15 minutes.

As per the eyewitness, the auto driver stayed by her side, driving alongside the scooty. In the video, he was seen doing everything he could to help move the scooty forward. At times, he pushed it with his foot, while at others, he held and steadied it with his hands wherever possible.

“Turns out her scooty had broken down and for the next 10 to 15 minutes this man kept driving his auto while helping her move the scooty doing everything he could pushing it with his foot and holding it wherever he could. He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help. I could only record a small part because I was honestly just in the moment and couldn’t keep holding my camera,” the user revealed.

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The user further tagged Uber India and revealed the identity of the driver, requesting for a raise. “His name is Tanzeem and I really hope this reaches the right people and he gets everything he deserves. Uber India, this man deserves a raise! If you need any more details please reach out to me and I'll share everything I have," her post also mentioned.

Netizens praise Reacting to the video, one among the netizens wrote in the comments, “The first thought that came to my mind is, he's harrassing the girl. How our mindset is nowadays. Hats off to him.”

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“I don’t think Uber should get the credit of this man. Tag this man and celebrate him. It was his good doing. Uber will hardly give any damn to his gig employees,” argued another.

One more said, “We watched.. We smiled.. And told God to bless him!”

Someone else commented, “Seeing a human show humanity has become such a luxury these days. Wish to see more kind people.”