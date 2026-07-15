Ahead of one of football's most storied rivalries, Uber Eats UK has turned matchday banter into a marketing campaign by temporarily suspending Argentine food on its platform before England's FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

The food delivery platform announced the move in a post on its official Instagram account, saying it had decided to pause the sale of several popular Argentine dishes across the UK until the match concludes.

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"Uber Eats UK informs all users that, following England's qualification for tomorrow's fixture against Argentina, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily suspend the sale of Argentine steak, chimichurri and empanadas across the app nationwide," the company wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Uber Eats UK suspend the sale of Argentine food? ⌵ Uber Eats UK temporarily suspended the sale of Argentine food as part of a marketing campaign and matchday banter ahead of England's FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina. 2 What specific Argentine dishes were suspended by Uber Eats UK? ⌵ The suspended Argentine dishes include Argentine steak, chimichurri, empanadas, and customers may also face limited availability of dulce de leche. 3 How did social media respond to Uber Eats UK's banter regarding Argentine food? ⌵ The playful announcement attracted widespread attention on social media, prompting responses from other Uber accounts and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, contributing to the banter surrounding the football rivalry. 4 What is the significance of the England vs Argentina semi-final match? ⌵ The match is significant as it revives one of football's most storied rivalries and marks the first meeting in 21 years, adding excitement with players like Lionel Messi facing England for the first time. 5 How does the petition to 'kick Argentina out' relate to the ongoing World Cup? ⌵ The petition, signed by over 10 million fans, calls for Argentina's removal from the World Cup, highlighting perceived referee bias favoring them, particularly in recent matches.

Also Read | Kick Argentina out petition hits more than 10 million signatures; check details

It added, “Customers wishing to order dulce de leche may also experience limited availability until further notice. We appreciate your understanding while football takes priority. Normal service will resume after the final whistle. Thank you for your patience.”

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The playful announcement quickly gained traction on social media, prompting responses from other Uber accounts as well as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Uber Argentina, Brazil Join The Banter Uber Argentina was among the first to respond, writing in the comments section, "Sure, enjoy your fish and chips."

Uber Eats Brasil also joined the exchange, posting, "Here for the drama." Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay added to the online conversation by sharing a GIF of himself peeking through the curtains, further amplifying the light-hearted rivalry.

The exchange drew widespread attention online as football fans reacted to the brand's playful take on one of international football's biggest rivalries.

England, Argentina Set For High-Stakes Semi-Final England and Argentina are set to meet in a FIFA World Cup semi-final at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the winner advancing to face Spain in Sunday's final.

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The fixture marks the first time in 21 years that England and Argentina have faced each other in any capacity. Their previous meeting came in an international friendly in 2005.

The match is also expected to mark 39-year-old Lionel Messi's first professional appearance against England.

Known globally as Uber's online food and grocery delivery platform, Uber Eats connects users with local restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores, delivering meals and everyday essentials to customers. Its latest social media campaign has added an extra layer of pre-match excitement, blending football rivalry with food in a bid to engage fans before kickoff.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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