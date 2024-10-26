Uber horror: Delhi woman faces ‘rape threat’ during late-night travel; driver says, ‘Do you think your mother could…’

A woman's chilling encounter with an Uber driver has once again highlighted the issue of women's safety in India, especially in cabs. In a Reddit post, a 24-year-old woman shared horrific details of receiving a rape threat from a driver while she took an Uber cab alone at night in Delhi.

Sadly, she wasn't the only one who faced such a situation; the comment section flooded with other women sharing similar experiences.

In the post, the woman shared that she frequently takes a cab via Uber to travel in Delhi at night since she lives on the outskirts of the national capital and the metro is a time-consuming alternative.

However, she said that on Friday, when she was returning from dinner via Uber cab at 10:30 pm, she noticed that the cab driver was eyeing her from the rearview mirror.

The woman said that the cab driver then asked her what she was doing out so late at night. "You know, had you been a guy, I wouldn't have picked you up at all," he said.

As he continued to speak, the driver said women should not be commuting alone or stepping out so late "because if they get raped afterwards, then the drivers are blamed."

For her safety, the Reddit user said she shared her ride location with her mother, who could track her.

However, it is what the driver said next that shock her! “If I were to do anything to you in five minutes, do you think your mother could come and help you?” he said.

Thankfully, the woman managed to reach home safely and reported the incident to Uber's customer care services.