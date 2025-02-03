’Even Shreya Ghoshal...’: Old video of Udit Narayan kissing Bollywood singer resurfaces; social media reacts

Udit Narayan kissing controversy: Singer Udit Narayan has been facing a lot of backlash online after a video of him kissing female fans at a live concert went viral.

After the original video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans went viral, several older footage of the ‘Pehla Nasha’ singer have resurfaced on social media. The clips show Udit Narayan kissing other female celebrities, including singers Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

“ Udit Narayan made even Shreya Ghoshal uncomfortable,” commented one user reacting to the recent viral videos of Udit Narayan.

Udit Narayan kisses Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik One of the viral clips show Udit Narayan kissing Shreya Ghoshal on the cheek during an awards ceremony, causing Shreya to be a little surprised, after which she received the award.

Another clip shows Udit kissing Alka Yagnik on the cheek during an Indian Idol episode, leaving her visibly shocked as she quickly steps away. In one more clip, Alka Yagnik seems to be uncomfortable as Udit Narayan kisses her at a different event.

What Udit Narayan said about the kissing incident After Udit Narayan's kissing video went viral, the singer made it clear that he felt no embarrassment or regret over the situation. He added, “No, not at all! Why should I be? Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them. Because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was."

Amid Udit Narayan's kissing controversy, a throwback video of Guru Randhawa has now resurfaced on the internet. This video shows how a female fan tried to kiss Guru Randhawa on the cheek while clicking a selfie with him. However, the singer got uncomfortable and moved aside.