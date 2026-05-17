UFO controversy reignites after former CIA-linked researcher claims US recovered multiple alien species

A former CIA-funded researcher has triggered fresh controversy after claiming the United States may have recovered four distinct alien species from crashed UFOs.

Hal Puthoff, a physicist and former adviser to the US government’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, made the remarks during an appearance on the The Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett alongside filmmaker Dan Farah.

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“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff said during the interview.

“Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life,” he added.

Claims revive UFO crash retrieval debate The comments have reignited long-running debates surrounding alleged classified UFO retrieval programs and whether governments have secretly encountered non-human intelligence.

The latest claims follow explosive testimony made before the US Congress in 2023 by former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, who alleged that the US government possessed “non-human biologics” recovered from unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) crash sites.

Puthoff did not provide evidence or detailed descriptions of the alleged extraterrestrial species.

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However, his longtime associate Eric Davis reportedly claimed in earlier discussions that the recovered beings were described in intelligence reports as “gray,” “Nordic,” “insect-like,” and “reptilian.”

According to Davis, the alleged beings all had humanoid characteristics, including two arms and two legs.

Who is Hal Puthoff? Puthoff is a Stanford-trained quantum physicist known for his work on paranormal research, remote viewing and UAP investigations.

Over the years, he has reportedly worked with or advised agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.

He also served as chief science adviser to aerospace entrepreneur Robert Bigelow and Bigelow Aerospace, a company linked to government-funded UFO research efforts.

Documentary focuses on alleged cover-up Farah, director of the documentary The Age of Disclosure, said the project includes interviews with military officials, intelligence figures and political leaders discussing alleged UAP encounters and government secrecy.

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According to promotional material surrounding the documentary, participants discuss:

-Alleged US government cover-ups of non-human intelligence since the 1940s

-Claims that crashed UAP craft were recovered with “non-human bodies” inside

-A supposed secret “Legacy Program” operating outside congressional oversight

-Reports of UAPs appearing near US nuclear facilities

-Alleged covert competition between the US, China and Russia to reverse-engineer unidentified craft

The documentary reportedly includes appearances by senior American officials, military personnel and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

No public evidence produced Despite decades of speculation surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrial life, no verified public evidence has emerged proving the existence of alien beings or recovered spacecraft.

US government agencies have acknowledged investigating unexplained aerial phenomena, but officials have repeatedly stated there is no confirmed evidence linking sightings to extraterrestrial origins.

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The claims made by Puthoff and others remain unverified.

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