Musa Hasahya Kasera, a 70-year-old Ugandan, has 102 children and 578 grandchildren. He faced significant challenges in supporting his large family and resorted to giving contraceptive pills to his wives. His story gained attention on social media, receiving over 880,000 likes.

He further informed in the video that despite his large family, Musa has faced immense challenges in providing for them, grappling with hunger and limited resources.

A user commented, "Isko parivar kyun bolte ho ...? Zilla ghoshit kyun nahi kr dete." (Why call this a family? Why not declare him a district?) Another added, "Mouj hai bhai ko." (This guy is living the life.)

By the time of writing, the post had garnered 880,883 likes and 4,481 comments.

Musa, a cattle trader and butcher, had no difficulty receiving marriage proposals from his village. His children, now ranging in age from 10 to 50, are part of a large family, and his youngest wife is 35 years old. His wives and adult children often take on menial tasks such as fetching water, gathering firewood, sweeping for neighbors, plaiting hair, and other domestic chores.

Polygamy in Uganda While Uganda banned child marriage in 1995, the country legalized polygamy, allowing men to marry multiple wives according to religious and traditional customs, as reported by the media. In 2014, 8.3% of women and 7.1% of men in Uganda were in polygamous relationships. Uganda has one of the highest birth rates in the world, leading many families to have numerous children as a result, according to report.