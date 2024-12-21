Directed by Kannada director Upendra Rao, UI is described as a captivating story set in a dystopian 2040. UI has earned ₹6.75 crores on its opening day in India, according to the Sacnilk.

Of this, ₹6 crores came from its home state of Karnataka, where Uppendra's directorial has significantly impacted. UI saw an overall Kannada occupancy of 72.44 per cent on Friday, December 20, with morning shows at 63.06 per cent, afternoon shows at 61.82 per cent, evening shows at 75 per cent, and night shows at 89.86 per cent.

Watch the trailer here:

In Telugu, the film had an overall occupancy of 38.32 per cent on its opening day, with morning shows at 33.34 per cent, afternoon shows at 29.04 per cent, evening shows at 36.24 per cent, and night shows at 54.66 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

In Tamil Nadu, the Uppendra starrer had a lower overall occupancy of 7.39 per cent, with morning shows at 3.71 per cent, afternoon shows at 5.69 per cent, evening shows at 3 per cent, and night shows at 17.17 per cent.

As reported by ANI, actor Reeshma expressed her excitement about the project: "It's a unique film. The audience will have a different experience for sure.”

It's a unique film. The audience will have a different experience for sure.

Wishing you all the best. What a trailer you have made! Unbelievable!

Earlier, in a clip shared by Upendra on social media, Aamir said, “Hello everyone, I am with someone I am a big fan of. His film, UI, is releasing on December 20. The trailer of the film is just mind-blowing. I was absolutely blown away by it. Upendra, what a trailer you have made! Unbelievable! I think it's going to be a huge hit. Even Hindi audiences are going to love it. When I saw the trailer, I was shocked. It's an amazing trailer. Wishing you all the best.”