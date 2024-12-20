Kannada film 'UI' has sparked intense debate among viewers, with some calling it a groundbreaking sci-fi experience, while others see it as a lengthy political advertisement. As Upendra showcases his unique storytelling, audiences grapple with its complex themes and metaphorical narratives.

“UI", the Kannada dystopian science fiction action film, has received “extraordinary" reviews from netizens who have claimed that the movie is “beyond imagination". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Released on Friday, December 20, the film “UI" is synonymous with Upendra, who is the writer, director and main lead of the movie.

While some viewers praised Upendra's performance and the film's technical aspects, others felt that the complex narrative weighed audiences down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how netizens reacted: “This is not a cinema. It is beyond your imagination. People will take years to decode this film," a user said, while another called it a “wildfire movie."

“UI is not a Movie. It's a thought of Humans. Need high-level Universal Intelligence to decode each and everything," another user added.

“Excellent story. We can see Vintage Upendra sir movie. Full enjoy. Block Bluster movie," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One of the best films watched in recent times and mind-blowing. kudos to @nimmaupendra #UiTheMovie," said another user.

“Extraordinary concept with a hilarious mass of Upendra. Don't Miss in theatres," suggested a user.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep also reacted to the movie, saying he had looked forward to Upendra's movie. "My best wishes @nimmaupendra sir. It's been really long, and "I" have been looking forward to film tats crafted by "U"…May "UI" set the highest standards," Sudeepa said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user pointed out that the movie has a typical story but an Upendra touch. “It's A Complete Metaphorical movie made by Upendra, same Govt & Society issue to be honest, known truth subject but narrated in Upendra's style," the user said.

However, a few users claimed that the movie was just an ad for his political party.

“#UiTheMovie was like a 2 hr 15 mins long ad for his political party," a user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Everybody disappoints. Everybody. Even director Upendra," another added.

UI: Cast In addition to Upendra, the film features Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh in supporting roles.