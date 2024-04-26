UK couple order meals worth ₹1 lakh from 5 restaurants, leave child to ‘pay’ the bill; arrested
A UK couple has been arrested after they repeatedly ate meals worth ₹1 lakh at different restaurants and managed to escape without paying the bill
A UK couple was arrested by police after they were accused of several ‘dine and dashes’ at restaurants after they ordered free meals worth $1,200 (nearly ₹1 lakh). Despcaite multiple complaints by restaurant owners, they managed to escape because initially the the police didn't view the scheme as emergency, reported the New York Post.