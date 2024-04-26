A UK couple has been arrested after they repeatedly ate meals worth ₹ 1 lakh at different restaurants and managed to escape without paying the bill

A UK couple was arrested by police after they were accused of several ‘dine and dashes’ at restaurants after they ordered free meals worth $1,200 (nearly ₹1 lakh). Despcaite multiple complaints by restaurant owners, they managed to escape because initially the the police didn't view the scheme as emergency, reported the New York Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thirty-nine year old Ann with partner McDonagh used to follow a similar pattern for eating free meals at different restaurants in Great Britain's Wales. After multiple complains from nearly five eateries within 30-mile of radious, the South Wales Police arrested the duo in charges of fraud and theft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Couple used to leave their child behind without paying bill Several videos of the ravenous diners has gone viral on social media. In most of the cases, the duo was accompanied by other people claimed as their family members. According to a few family restaurants, the two used to follow the same procedure with premediation and continue to rob multiple restaurants.

According to the New York Post report, the two used to visit targeted restaurants with four more people. Later, they would start ordering their large meals which may cost nearly $ 400. Later, other people accompanying Ann and McDonagh, exit the restaurant. After ordering and eating their meals, they pretend to pay the bill with a card.

After multiple declined requests, the two quickly exit the place saying that they would get another card from the car. The couple used to leave the restaurant in the name of ‘getting another card for payment’ while leaving their kid to ‘stay and wait for them in restaurant’.

After 10 seconds of leaving the restaurant, the boy began to run to the car, reported NY post referring to a restaurant owner. Despite multiple police complains, the police didn't take action as it wasn’t an emergency and all they could do was report the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

