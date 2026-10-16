‘UK is no longer safe for us Indians’: Finfluencer flags racism abroad, urges parents to rethink overseas plans

Finfluencer Neha Nagar has urged Indian parents to carefully consider the challenges their children could face before sending them abroad for education or employment, citing concerns over alleged racial discrimination and growing anti-immigration sentiment in several countries.

Nagar, an entrepreneur and finance influencer, raised the issue in a post on X, referring to an alleged incident in the United Kingdom in which a group described as self-styled patriots confronted Indian students in a public park and told them to “go home”.

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“UK is no longer safe for us Indians,” Nagar wrote, arguing that Indian students and professionals could face hostility despite contributing to their host countries through education, work and taxes.

She also referred to anti-immigration rallies in Australia, alleged attacks on Indians in Ireland and online hostility surrounding the H-1B visa debate in the United States.

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“To every Indian parent spending their life savings to send their kid abroad, please ask questions. Know what your child might be walking into,” she wrote.

Her post has garnered more than 870.9k views, and prompted a range of responses on social media.

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Finfluencer Neha Nagar’s post draws mixed reactions While some users appeared to support Nagar’s concerns, others challenged her assessment of the situation and offered different perspectives on immigration.

One user commented, “What you've failed to grasp is that nobody wants you in these countries except the governments. It's a harsh truth that you need to come to terms with.”

Another user wrote, “You can just go home. That’s the crazy part. You have an entire subcontinent to go home to while the British people are on a small island in the Atlantic.”

A third user argued that anti-immigration sentiment affects people from several countries, writing, “Not just Indians, so please stop playing the sole victim. It's Bangladeshis, Afghans, Pakistanis, Somalians, Syrians.”

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The discussion highlights differing views on immigration and the experiences of foreign nationals in their host countries.

Nagar’s remarks also bring attention to the considerations Indian families face when weighing overseas education and employment opportunities. Alongside tuition fees, living expenses and career prospects, students and their families may also assess personal safety, the social environment and the support systems available in their destination country.

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The allegations cited in Nagar’s post have not been independently verified here. Her comments reflect her concerns about the experiences of Indians abroad rather than establishing that all Indian students or professionals face similar conditions.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.