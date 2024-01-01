UK new visa rule: You can now work in the country on tourist visa. Check what's allowed, what's not
Come January 31, the United Kingdom will introduce significant changes in its visa rules that will expand business activities for individuals carrying visitor visas. The tourist visa holders would be now allowed to work with clients, and work remotely when visiting the UK. The move is likely to boost business and tourism in the country.