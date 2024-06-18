Temperature in several parts of the United Kingdom shot to a historic high level of 26 degree Celsius. However, the alarming temperature amazed social media users in India, where temperature can rise as high as 50 degree Celsius.

Due to an intense summer season in the United Kingdom, several parts are likely to experience temperature as high as 30 degree Celsius. Due to the high temperature, local weather forecasting agency has issued an alert for its people. On social media, the heatwave alert news in UK after a temperature rise to 26 degree Celsius has amazed Indian social media users.

Due to high temperature, the Met Office issued a weather warning for thunderstorm in the UK, reported ‘The Mirror’. A “major heatwave or super heatwave" is expected to hit the UK around mid-summer" reported Yahoo news referring to weather forecaster, James Madden. With the UK being on alert with a temperature around 30 degree Celsius, many social media users wondered how British were able to rule India for years in such a harsh weather.

"26°C is a heatwave in the UK? How did they ever survive ruling India with our 40°C summers? Perhaps they had an army of fans and ice buckets we didn't know about, or maybe they just mistook the heat for a 'warm British day," wrote a social media user on X.

“The American mind cannot comprehend a UK heatwave. I felt 43 degree heat in India and it was more manageable than London peak summer. Even the Aussies complain about it so you know its not a joke," another user wrote on X.

"It's odd how people in the UK consider 26 degrees a heatwave, especially considering they once ruled India," wrote another user.

India is experiencing one of its worst heatwave seasons this year, with temperature soaring around 50 degree Celsius in several areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, 14 of the 36 subdivisions of the country recorded around 40 degree Celsius of temperature from March 1 to June 9. National capital Delhi witnessed record high temperatures during the ongoing summer season.

