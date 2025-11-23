UK PM Kier Starmer stumbles during G20 summit in Johannesburg; netizens say ‘just laugh and move on’ | Watch video

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer witnessed an awkward moment during a meeting with officials at the G20 climate summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Advertisement

Starmer, who was confidently walking towards the business leaders, suddenly missed his footing and stumbled. He, however, regained his balance almost immediately and avoided a fall.

The awkward incident was captured on video; however, Downing Street reportedly instructed broadcasters to cease sharing the clip, citing embarrassment.

Also Read | Train stabbing in England leaves several injured, two suspects in custody

Watch video here:

The Times’ Washington editor, Katy Balls, said that the stumble wouldn't have become news had Downing Street not drawn so much attention to the issue.

Advertisement

“...you’re just drawing more attention to the situation,” she told GB News anchor Tom Harwood. “With these kinds of gaffes, it’s often better if the leader just laughs along with it and tries to make a joke out of it.”

Also Read | India on track to become 3rd largest economy, says UK PM Keir Starmer

Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users pointed out that the stumble wasn't a big deal, but asking media houses not to share it is “ridiculous”.

“It's not a big deal that he stumbled, nobody cares. It's a big deal that they want to try and stop it being shared though, for such a small issue to merit such a big reaction only goes to show how ridiculous this government is, hence the sharing on my part,” a user said.

Advertisement

Another added, “Why can’t he just laugh at himself and move like anyone else? He is making us find the video!!”

“Why is THAT a big deal? Because etiquette? Lame,” asked a user.

Another questioned, “Stumbling is a state secret?”

Also Read | UK PM Keir Starmer enjoys Shah Rukh Khans iconic track Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam at Yash Raj Films Studios

One netizen claimed that the UK government's directive not to share the video is in line with what happens in North Korea. “That's pathetic. That's almost Kim Jong Un levels. Like you said, not a big deal that he stumbled but that they don't want it to be seen. What's next?”