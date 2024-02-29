UK visa changes in 2024: Major tweak in sponsor licenses process from April to ease hiring. 6 things to know
UK sponsor licenses will no longer need renewal every four years, saving employers from unnecessary paperwork and fees.
UK work visa: In a major relief to expats in the UK and employers alike, the Home Office recently announced that they would soon abolish the need to renew sponsor licenses every four years. This will significantly make things easier for employers in the country, who previously dealt with massive paperwork and paid hefty fees to retain workers.