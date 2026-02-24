Picture of the Day: Ukrainian flag flying in front of the Reichstag, Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2026

The Ukrainian national flag fluttering before the Reichstag in Berlin on 24 February 2026, as Russia's war in Ukraine enters another year, with no end in sight. In Berlin, the gesture is unmistakable and serves as a visual reaffirmation of solidarity from one of Kyiv's most prominent European partners.

The Story Behind the Image However, the image resonates far beyond the ongoing conflict. The Reichstag has been etched deeply into the memory of the 20th century. In May 1945, during the Battle of Berlin, Soviet troops raised the Red Army's banner atop the same building, an event which became immortalized in one of the iconic World War II photographs, titled "Raising a Flag over the Reichstag” by Yevgeny Khaldei. The image became a symbol of Nazi Germany's defeat and the role that the Soviet Union played in ending the war in Europe.

Almost eight decades later, another flag stands before the same, iconic building, this time representing Ukraine, a country that was once a part of the Soviet Union and is now locked in a four-year-long conflict with Russia. The image, which is simple at first glance, serves as a powerful, historical reminder that the Reichstag has witnessed the turning points of European history, and continues to serve as a backdrop to its unfolding chapters.

Location and More Location: Reichstag Building (Bundestag), Berlin, Germany

Time of Day: Daylight

Event Context: Anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Photographer: John MacDougall / AFP

Relatable news and context Today, 24 February, marks the anniversary of Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine, with no possible end in sight so far. While world leaders have tried to mediate a peace deal in the region, only US President Donald Trump's efforts have somehow proved beneficial. The two sides have come to the negotiating table, but diplomatic tensions persist between Russia and the West. The European Union has, time and again, expressed solidarity with Kyiv.

On the anniversary of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has not "broken Ukrainians", nor triumphed in its war. His remarks come as the years-long invasion has severely tested the resolve of Kyiv and its allies. In a show of support, over a dozen senior European officials visited Kyiv to mark the anniversary, which has killed thousands of people and disrupted the lives of millions of Ukrainians. He added, "He has not won this war. We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to achieve peace. And to ensure justice.”