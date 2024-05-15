In Ukraine, Anthony Blinken plays 'Rockin' in the Free World' on guitar in basement bar
Blinken surprises Kyiv with casual guitar performance at 'Diktat' bar, playing Neil Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World' to show US support for Ukraine.
On a visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen in a different avatar than his usual diplomat self in Kyiv. Dressed in a casual shirt and jeans with an electric guitar around his neck, the top US diplomat launched into Neil Young’s anthem soon after a short speech expressing his empathy with Ukrainians facing the Russian onslaught.